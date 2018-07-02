× Saylorville Lake Levels Continue to Climb, More Recreation Areas Closed

SAYLORVILLE LAKE, Iowa — The massive amount of rain in the Des Moines River basin is flowing into Saylorville Lake. The lake is forecast to reach the emergency spillway on Wednesday. As of Monday morning at 5:00 the lake level was measured at 879.63 feet.

By July 8th the water will be just 21 inches shy of going over the pneumatic crest gates on top of the emergency spillway. Those gates go up just before the water reaches the top of the emergency spillway, which is at 884 feet. The gates were tested twice last week. The Army Corps of Engineers will lower the crest gates if the water is expected to rise above them.

The Corps is currently letting water out of the lake at a rate of 20,500 cubic feet per second, but is taking in just over 30,000 cubic feet per second.

Only the Lakeview High Water boat ramp remains open on the lake and parking is very limited. Once parking has filled up the ramp will be closed. The Saylorville Marina is still open.

Boaters are advised to use caution because of flooding debris in the lake. Make sure everyone in your craft is wearing a life vest.

Bob Shetler Campground was closed Sunday because of high water. The Corps says all picnic shelters for Cottonwood Recreation will close Monday and full refunds will be issued for those with reservations.