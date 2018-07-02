Two Des Moines Creeks Reach Record-High Levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Two Iowa creeks reached record levels over the weekend.

Four Mile Creek on the east side of Des Moines hit 17.47 feet, surpassing the old record of 16.1 feet. The flooding creek forced mandatory evacuations on Sunday. Des Moines police and fire officials also performed multiple water rescues and went door to door in the area to check on residents.

Walnut Creek also hit an all-time high. Water hit the Grand Avenue bridge at 63rd Street over the weekend. Flood stage is 14 feet, and the creek crested just over 19 feet, which surpasses the previous record by approximately half a foot. The water there has now receded.