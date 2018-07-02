× Watch Out for Flood Damage Cleanup Scams

IOWA — As metro residents and businesses focus on flood recovery, there are some who may take this as an opportunity to try and scam victims.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is reminding people of ways to protect themselves against these possible scams. It’s important to do some research and find out if the contractor is registered with Iowa Workforce Development. Check their references and hire local when possible. Getting several estimates in writing about how much the work will cost and when it will start and finish are also useful tips. Paying large sums of money in advance is not recommended.

The door to door sales law in Iowa gives residents three business days to cancel a contract signed at their homes.

To file a complaint or report a questionable contractor, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.