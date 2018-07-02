Water Levels Expected to Keep Rising at Some Iowa Lakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- While many metro rivers and creeks are on the way down, water levels at Saylorville Lake continue rising.

Saylorville has increased the amount of water coming out of the spillway, but it still isn't enough to keep pace with the water flowing in. The rising water has forced the closure of all boat ramps at the lake.

Currently, the lake is approximately five feet from the top of the emergency spillway and is expected to rise another eight feet by July 9th. Due to the pneumatic crest gates, the water is not expected to flow over the emergency spillway. The lake would have to rise and additional two feet above the forecasted crest for that to happen.

Further downstream, the Red Rock Reservoir is also rising, but the situation is much less concerning. Red Rock is about 18 feet above its normal pool level and will go up another 17 feet by mid-July. At this point, the lake is only using 31% of its flood storage capacity, leaving plenty of room for additional water. The South Overlook boat ramp is the only ramp that is closed due to high water.

Ledges State Park in Boone County will be closed over the Fourth of July holiday due to high water levels. The Iowa DNR says water in the canyon area is 15 feet deep, which is the third highest height behind the floods of 1993 and 2008. The camping area was already closed for the season due to renovations.