Authorities Release Identities of Victim, Officer Involved in Panora Shooting

PANORA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the individuals involved in an officer-involved shooting in Panora.

On Sunday evening, Guthrie County officials received a report of a man threatening people with a knife at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Market Street in Panora. When officers arrived, 26-year-old Joshua Reed of New Virginia confronted them with a knife, refusing to drop the weapon. After officers ordered Reed to drop the knife several times, Officer Rock Armstrong fired his gun and struck Reed.

Medical aid was administered at the scene, Reed later died as a result of his injuries. Autopsy results confirm his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Armstrong, a 17-year veteran of the Panora Police Department, is now on paid administrative leave as the situation is investigated.