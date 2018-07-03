Beware of Flood-Damaged Cars Going Back on the Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Many vehicles were damaged in the recent flooding across the metro, and the Iowa Attorney General's Office is warning Iowans to keep an eye out for these cars on the market.

If cars were damaged and owners are planning to sell or dispose of them, they must disclose that the vehicles received flood damage. If the vehicles were damaged but owners are planning to keep them, it's important to have them thoroughly inspected by a trained mechanic.

Flooding can take out the electrical system and cause brake and airbag systems to fail, and water can damage the engine and leave behind pollution and mold in upholstery. Remember to keep copies of all repair invoices.

Iowans in the market for a vehicle should be cautious--flood-damaged vehicles may soon appear on used car lots, auction floors, and online ads. They can be hard to spot, but look out for water stains, signs of silt residue under the carpet, and fogging in headlights.