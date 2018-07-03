Community Gathers to Help Clean Pregnancy Center After Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Among the buildings hit hard by recent flooding is Agape Pregnancy Center.

The organization on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway saw water within inches of the ceiling in the basement. The main floor where clients are seen was not damaged.

Crews worked to carry items out of the basement after word spread quickly that help was needed; more than a dozen people went to the business to provide assistance.

"Agape is based on community support. We're staffed mostly by volunteers, and so we have a long history of community support. But in times like this, it is even more evident. People I haven't even met, it's a beautiful thing, that's Des Moines, that's Iowa," said Stacy Terrill, Agape's outreach and communications coordinator.

Agape is currently only taking financial donations, but after everything is cleaned up and restored the organization will again accept physical items, including clothing for all ages and household items.