Highway 30 Near Boone To Be Closed for Days Due to High Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa- Highway 30 is set to close at noon on July 4. The road west of Boone will soon be covered by the water from the Des Moines River.

“Previously we thought we were going to be able to wait until Thursday around noon, but the water seems to be coming up quicker than we expected,” said Dave Morlan, Boone County Emergency Management Coordinator. “This morning DOT decided that we could be closing Highway 30 as early as noon.”

Eastbound traffic can go south from 30 on R-18, east on E-57, then back north to 30 on Highway 17. Another option would be to take Old Highway 30 into Boone, it is expected to remain open.

“I’ve had a lot of concerns about old 30 remaining open,” said Morlan. “Those are the two remaining routes into the City of Boone, the last time the water got this high, Old 30 stayed open.”

The road is expected to be closed for around ten days or so.

“They are predicting right now it will be closed until the 13th,” said Morlan. “The water level would probably be off the highway 30 before then but we have to have it down a certain amount, so we can check the integrity of the highway before we open up the heavy traffic.”