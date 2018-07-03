How to Report Flood Damage, Assist With Recovery Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Homes and businesses across the metro are damaged after flooding over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Polk County leaders held a press conference to discuss the situation and said safety of residents and people visiting for the Fourth of July holiday is the top priority.

According to the National Weather Service, another half inch of rain could fall on Wednesday afternoon. However, the Des Moines River--which remains under a flood warning--should start to recede this weekend.

The Flood Recovery Center at 2309 Euclid Avenue will be open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be closed on Wednesday, July 4th, but will reopen on Thursday, July 5th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

County leaders urge residents to contact 2-1-1 to let them know of any damage their homes have sustained. This will allow officials to get information to the appropriate agencies that can help with cleanup and damage assessments. This step is important in starting the recovery process, because the damage must be reported in order to be put on the list for an inspection. Then, residents can get help from the county and potentially FEMA if the county receives a federal disaster declaration.

All food pantries are open, including a mobile food pantry at the Flood Recovery Center. Tetanus shots are being given out there, which is important for people who have been in the water cleaning up from the flood. Volunteers wishing to help with flood recovery should register with the United Way at unitedwaydm.org.