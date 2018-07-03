× U.S. 30 Near Boone to Close Ahead of Road Flooding

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to close U.S. 30 near Boone earlier than expected because of rising water on the Des Moines River.

The DOT says changes to the flooding forecast mean the highway will be closed between Boone County Road R-18 and Iowa 17. The latest measurements lead officials to believe water could go over the road as early as Wednesday.

The DOT plans to close U.S. 30 by noon on Wednesday, July 4th and it is expected to remain closed until water recedes, which isn’t expected until July 13th.

Detours using Boone County Roads R-18, E-57, and Iowa 17 will be in place for motorists to use during the closure.

Officials warn against driving through floodwaters because the road may be washed out under water and strong currents can sweep vehicles away. Obey all the barricades put in place to keep people safe –turn around, don’t drown.