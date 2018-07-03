Urbandale Police Looking for Theft Suspects After Incident at Metro Restaurant

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police are asking for help identifying two women they say were involved in a theft at a metro Panera Bread.

Police say on Saturday, the suspects pictured below were seen stealing money out of someone’s purse at the restaurant on 86th Street. When they were confronted by the victim, the suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Officials say the women drove away in a red Chevy Equinox with no license plates. Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Zac McDowell at 515-252-8251 or send him an email at zmcdowell@urbandale.org.