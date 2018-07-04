× Creston July 4th Parade Marks 100 Years of John Deere Tractors

CRESTON, Iowa- The Fourth of July Parade in Creston noted the 100th Anniversary of John Deere making tractors. Parade organizers assembled a collection of tractors from the first one ever made, the Waterloo Boy, to the giant rubber-tracked 9570 RX.

Deere began manufacturing tractors in Waterloo, in March of 1918, after the company purchased the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company.

The call went out for as many examples of John Deere tractors as they could get. 75 tractors came for the parade.

It’s 100 anniversary the John Deere tractor so I thought let’s get everybody together have a good time have a big showing of support the John Deere tractor has rendered,” said Gerry Latham, of AgriVision Equipment, a regional John Deere Dealer in Southwest Iowa. “We got not every model but pretty close to that.”

As the tractors lined up for the parade, it was a good time for families to share stories of some of the older tractors.

“Grew up on it cultivated, corn and beans when I was in grade school, and high school, it was always mine, because Dad never drove it much,” said Ann Wenzig, of Creston, on her 1937 John Deere B. “I cultivated all day, and raked hay with it.”

Curtis Kinker of Lenox brought his 4 generation John Deere B to pull on the parade in a trailer, with the engine running.

“My dad purchased it in 1944 during the war, during World War II,” said Kinker. “It was called a War B, after the war the value of the tractor went completely down because it is on steel it was never converted the rubber.”

If you would like to view the entire John Deere Creston Parade, click here.