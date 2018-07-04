× Des Moines Woman Killed in I-80 Rollover Crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-80 in Adair County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 6:00 a.m. a mile marker 83, near Casey. Twenty-eight-year-old Sheana Story was traveling westbound when her Ford Fusion drifted off the roadway and struck a cable barrier. The vehicle continued in to the ditch and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Story was found about 12 feet away after being ejected during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the accident continues.