Lake Red Rock Peace Tree Uprooted During Flood

LAKE RED ROCK, Iowa –A brewery in Knoxville bares its name, the Lake Red Rock marina uses it as its logo, boaters used it as a meeting place; but after staying put for more than 500 years, the Peace Tree was uprooted during flood conditions sometime on Tuesday.

“The Army Corps had contacted us and asked us if we could try and salvage the tree for them” said marina manager Dave Houliston.

Houliston ended up needing two boats to haul the tree to safer waters. It took them four hours to drag it four miles.

“The tree was in ten feet of water, it was sticking out of the water three feet. The tree is 20 feet tall so what was below the ground is very large and very substantial” he said.

Now the tree rests in the flooded parking lot of the marina boat launch. Experts say at shoulder height the tree is 22 feet in circumference. People who live nearby and know of the tree came to see for themselves.

“It is super historical and for the area historians it’s a significant thing to have gotten hold of it now and they will preserve it as I understand” said Derwin Van Zante

“I just know that it’s very important to a lot of people” said Houliston.

The army corps hopes to use it as a monument in some fashion but has not released any official word about how that will happen.

Experts believe the tree to have germinated in the year 1500 and has been submerged for the past 50 years.