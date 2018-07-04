× North, Northwest Iowa at Slight Risk of Severe Storms on July 4th

Hot and muggy weather has once again taken over in Central Iowa. A Heat Advisory is in place until 8 PM. The heat index will top 105 in some cases. Make sure to pack extra water for any long days in the sun and try to take breaks out of the heat.

Isolated stray storms will be possible again this afternoon, with more rain pushing into the state after Midnight as a cold front moves in from the northwest. It should be dry in the Metro for fireworks tonight. A slight risk threat for severe storms exits across NW Iowa today. This is also where the heaviest rain will fall. An additional inch of rain will be possible by Thursday.

Behind the cold front, slightly cooler temperatures will keep highs in the 80s into the weekend. This weekend looks dry.