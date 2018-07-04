Red Cross Helping Homeowners Impacted by Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- The Red Cross was out in the field on Wednesday, helping homeowners impacted by flooding. By the end of the day, the Red Cross will have distributed more than a thousand clean-up kits and about 26-hundred snacks.

We followed along as volunteers visited some of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Pleasant Hill. Volunteers handed out everything from bug spray to water, to plastic totes and more. Those on the receiving end couldn't say thank you enough.

"The totes, which have been helpful, because those are the ones that are going to stay dry no matter where you`re at," said Mary Kay Lee of Williams St. "And, those were the ones that were kind of, you know, the totes I had were the ones that were floating. So, that was excellent and they had snacks that we were able to get, just to keep and keep hydrated. You know, we`ve been trying to take breaks, because of this heat. So, we`ve been taking a lot of, just get fluid, get some snack in, try to keep your stuff level."

Red Cross volunteers like Randy Hitchcock, who were on the front lines of distributing those items, know just how important that help can be for homeowners impacted by the flooding.

"People have lost everything and they're trying to save what they can," said you know, Hitchcock. "So, they need something to put their pots and pans or dishes, that kind of stuff, that probably was handed down to them, you know, from their family."

You can help by donating here.