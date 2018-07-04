× Two People Killed After Branch Fell from Tree at July 4th Fireworks in Illinois

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Two people are dead after a tree branch fell on them at a Fourth of July celebration in western Illinois.

The branch fell on a group as fireworks were going off at the courthouse in Rock Island Tuesday night.

The Rock Island County Sheriff was sitting 50 feet away and was able to help right away.

Officials measured the branch at eight feet and two inches in circumference, 45 feet long, and it fell 25 feet down

Two older men were killed. They were both from Illinois.

There were Iowans among the injured, including a three-year-old boy from Bettendorf and a couple from Maysville.

Officials say fireworks are not the cause, but they are still trying to figure out how this happened.

At a Wednesday morning news conference, a representative from the sheriff’s office said, “The tree, again although old was in good health as bets you could tell from looking at it. It had full foliage on it.”

A pregnant woman was injured and ended up giving birth at the hospital. Mother and child are doing fine.