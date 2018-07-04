× U.S. 30 to Remain Open Near Boone as Flood Waters Recede

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Officials now say they don’t see a need to close U.S. 30 near Boone.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that it planned to close the highway between Boone County Road R-18 and Iowa 17. They were expecting the Des Moines River to rise enough to cover the roadway and had planned to close the road by noon on Wednesday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office now says they water hasn’t gone over the road yet and is actually receding, so they don’t plan to block off traffic.

If you run into road flooding, officials warn against driving through it because the road may be washed out under water and strong currents can sweep vehicles away. Obey all the barricades put in place to keep people safe –turn around, don’t drown.