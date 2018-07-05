× Ames Fire Department Water Rescue After Overnight Flash Flooding

AMES, Iowa- The Ames Fire Department rescued a male driver from the top of his vehicle over night. After 12:30 AM dispatchers told officers a young man called to say he was afraid of drowning, and was stuck in the water. He was unsure of his location.

Officers found the car and the man under the Stange Avenue overpass on the Iowa State Campus.

After around 15 minutes the water level dropped, and the driver was walked to safety from his small car.

The stranded driver, was uninjured.