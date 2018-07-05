× Hundreds of Reports of Fireworks in Des Moines Lead to Zero Citations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say they received hundreds more calls on illegal fireworks this year than last … but that doesn’t mean any criminal charges were filed.

Police received 1,199 calls for service from midnight July 4th to 8:00am on July 5th. 521 of those calls were fireworks related. Police say despite the calls they issued no citations and made no arrests.

In 2017 over the same period Des Moines Police responded to 270 fireworks calls. Shooting fireworks was legal in the city of Des Moines in 2017.