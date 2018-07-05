× Iowa Lawmakers Share Their Thoughts on Scott Pruitt’s Resignation

WASHINGTON, DC — Scott Pruitt did not have many fans among Iowa’s congressional delegation when he served as EPA Administrator … and that remains true following his resignation on Thursday.

Despite President Trump’s promises that he defends the Renewable Fuel Standard, Pruitt acted repeatedly to undercut the biofuel law. Here’s how Iowa’s leaders in Washington, DC are reacting to the news of his resignation.

Here’s what Congressman David Young said in an emailed response:

“Scott Pruitt’s departure is long overdue. His actions as EPA administrator not only raised serious ethical concerns, but hurt Iowa farmers by recklessly undercutting of the Renewable Fuel Standard. It is my hope that Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will uphold the President’s commitment to the RFS and get the EPA back on track.”

Senator Charles Grassley also didn’t mince words in his emailed response:

“President Trump made the right decision. Administrator Pruitt’s ethical scandals and his undermining of the President’s commitment to biofuels and Midwest farmers were distracting from the agency’s otherwise strong progress to free the nation of burdensome and harmful government regulations. Fewer things are more important for government officials than maintaining public trust.”

Senator Joni Ernst didn’t comment on Pruitt, but did weigh in on his replacement.