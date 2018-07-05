Mosquitoes Increase, People Get Creative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK CITY, Iowa -- With Saylorville Lake closed due to flooding, it is not an ideal place for people, but it is a haven for mosquitoes! Experts say the flooding and warm temperatures make for the perfect hatching ground for mosquitos’ eggs. Many people at the Cherry Glen camp site are complaining about increased mosquitoes but some have found creative ways to keep the blood sucking bugs away.

“I heard somebody use Listerine and I put some of that in a bottle with some water and tea tree oil and peppermint and I sprayed that on my legs and I haven’t had any problems,” Julie Sankey from Ames said.

One camping group forget bug spray but they did bring Thermacell Patio Shield, “we use this mosquito repellent thing that uses butane and some flower scent that’s supposed to keep the mosquitoes away, it did a really good job I think, no one had bug spray and we really didn’t get that bad,” Chris Horvatich from Altoona said.

One camper from Bondurant used tiki torches, “to help prevent the mosquitoes and just to add extra light to our camp ground.”

Many people relied on the smoke from the campfire or just tried to blow the bugs away with a fan.

Kathy Packer from Ames was the only person in her group to get dozens of mosquito bites, “I heard somebody say the mosquitoes like some blood type better than others, maybe I have that blood type, I have no idea what blood type it is. The itching is kind of crazy and we just go with it. I think from now on the minute I get to the camp ground, I need to spray something on my legs, initially, before anything happens.”

Now unfortunately, the rain even before the flooding caused these mosquitos to hatch.

But because of the flooding last weekend you can expect even more mosquitos to hatch in the next few weeks.

Experts say a sure way to keep the mosquitos from biting is to use bug spray with deet.