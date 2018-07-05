× Motorcyclist Shot Twice While Riding in Des Moines Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist was shot twice while riding his bike Wednesday night but was still able to drive to find help.

Police say it happened around 9:30pm Thursday somewhere on South Union Street. Police say the man was riding when he was shot in the back and shoulder. He stayed on the bike and was able to ride to his brother’s house at 340 E. Diehl Street to wait for medics. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name nor have they identified a suspect.