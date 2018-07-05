Rain Washes Away Heavy Equipment Down Four Mile Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa- Dave Ingle was waiting on a project due to wet conditions at the Woodland Reserve Homeowners Association on the north side of town. Close to 10 inches of rain fell over a four-hour period. Now Ingle is missing some of his equipment.

“We were waiting for it to dry out, so we pulled the machines out for a couple of weeks, and left the timber mats in place, said Ingle.

Missing now: a number of his large timber mats, which provide support for his digging equipment. Each mat is made of railroad ties, and weighs around two thousand pounds.

“Water rose 7 feet Saturday night and went 3 feet over the top of the dam, we have to use these large timber mats told my heavy equipment up for what we’re doing.”

Ingle is working to dredge the retention pond, taking out the silt. Since the rains last weekend, there’s even more silt to take out.

“If we don’t do it going forward it would continue to silt in,” said

Larry Harding, of the Woodland Homeowners Association “Every year the silt gets further and further, it ups the cost of what it would take to dredge the pond.”

The cost of removing the silt is at $45,000. Ingle says he will keep looking downstream to locate the rest of his construction mats. He hopes to wrap up the dredging project in the fall.