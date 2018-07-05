Red Cross Will Open Flood Cleanup Distribution Sites Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The American Red Cross Serving Greater Iowa will open five distribution sites starting Friday, July 6th. Residents can go to these sites to get flood cleanup kits, water, tarps and more.
- Disaster Recovery Center – (Fri 8-2) (Sat 10-2) (Sun 1-4)
- Windsor Heights HyVee – (Fri, Sat, Sun 10-7)
- Merle Hay Mall, next to SERVPRO Staging Area – (Fri, Sat, Sun 10-7)
- 4 Mile Creek Recreation Center, South End – (Fri, Sat, Sun 10-7)
- KMART at 2535 Hubbell – (Fri, Sat, Sun 10-7)