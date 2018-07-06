80/35 Continues to Grow Each Year Bringing In Large Headline Acts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Pop Stars headline the 11th annual 80/35 music festival at Western Gateway Park.

Electro Pop Star “Phantogram” takes the main stage Friday, while Pop Star “Kesha” takes the main stage on Saturday.

In addition, there are multiple free stages for people to enjoy. There will be about 50 national, regional and local acts performing this year.

People can purchase two day advanced tickets for $85, or single day passes for $52. Tickets at the door will be $95 for a two-day pass and $55 for a single day pass.