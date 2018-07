Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that took place in Ankeny on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a mobile home community in the 1900 block of Windover Drive. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

Officials say the owners were preparing to move the trailer and no one was living there at the time. Two homes next door were damaged, but nobody was injured.