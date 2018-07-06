ARL in Need of Donations for Pets Impacted by Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Humans aren't the only ones affected by floods--pets are also part of the recovery effort.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is fostering nearly 50 pets, and mobile rescue teams also removed 19 horses from a flooded property.

Pet owners who still need help with their animals are encouraged to call 2-1-1. The ARL also urges owners to plan ahead and create an evacuation plan that includes pets in case of emergency.

With the influx of animals, the ARL now needs cat and dog food, as well as monetary donations to help with incidental supplies.