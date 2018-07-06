× Drake Settles Wrongful Termination Suit With Former Athletic Trainer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University has settled a wrongful termination lawsuit with the school’s former head athletic trainer.

Scott Kerr sued the school for wrongful termination after he was fired in 2016. Former athletic director Sandy Hatfield Clubb claimed she fired him for misconduct, but Kerr he was being discriminated against because of a medical condition.

On Friday, both Drake and Kerr announced a mutual settlement of the lawsuit. The terms were not released.