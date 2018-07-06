Five Iowa Cities Make List of Top 10 Most Dangerous in Country for Bicyclists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Five Iowa cities made a list of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the country for bicycle riders, two of which are in the metro.

ADT released a list this week that makes determinations based on the number of bike riders, the number of fatal crashes, and bike laws in the state. Des Moines was determined to the the 10th most dangerous city, Johnston was ninth, Sioux City followed at eighth, Waterloo was seventh, and Webster City claimed the number three spot.

Los Angeles, California, was named the most dangerous city for bicyclists.

Iowa City was determined to be the safest in Iowa, but received a ranking of 767 out of 790 cities surveyed.