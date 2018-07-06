Historic Jasper County Bridge Affected by Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- Floodwaters along the South Skunk River are coming up the bottom of an old truss bridge in Jasper County.

The water is pushing up against the bottom of the bridge, and debris is scraping the sides. Efforts were already underway to move the old bridge from near Reasnor to Colfax, but officials are now worried the bridge could weaken and be swept downstream.

The Red Bridge, which was build in 1892, is the only truss bridge in Jasper County, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.