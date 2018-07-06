Hy-Vee and DART Offering Free Bus Rides Between Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Work to repair a flood-damaged grocery store could take the rest of the summer.

Several feet of water poured into the Hy-Vee on MLK Parkway. After reviewing the damage, Hy-Vee opted to begin renovation work that was supposed to happen later this year. Hy-Vee has yet to say when the renovation will be complete.

However, until it does, Hy-Vee is offering free DART bus services to its East Euclid store. Starting on Monday, buses will go back and forth between the two stores from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The bus will run on a 40-minute loop, and passengers can catch the bus in the stores' parking lots.