Metro Neighborhood Fills With Smells of Raw Sewage After Floods

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Following recent flooding in the metro, thousands of flies and a putrid smell fill one Beaverdale neighborhood.

Remnants of the flood remain on Maquoketa Drive.

“The whole neighborhood just stunk," Jon McAlister said.

Unlike others, McAlister was able to save something special.

"We got a claw hammer, we're trying to chop through, basically panicking, trying to get the cat out. The water keeps rising and rising," McAlister said.

Nearly a week ago, the neighborhood was unrecognizable. The flood opened a sink hole, downed a large tree, damaged homes, and totaled cars.

“We had so much trash out here, just piles and piles of trash the city came and picked up. We were under limited entry because the water heater, the gas pipes, the furnace, all of that had gone out,” resident Lillian Nelson said.

McAlister blames the flood on poor storm drains.

“How do we bounce back from things like this, how to be ready for this, how do we improve our storm water drainage system,” said McAlister.

McAlister’s neighbors took that question to a meeting with city and state officials on Thursday, demanding action. The city says streets with sewer drains that are 100 years old or more will be the top priority.