DES MOINES, Iowa — A little elbow grease and days of cleaning allowed a metro pool to open sooner than expected.

Last weekend’s storm turned the Northwest Aquatic Center into a swamp. Des Moines Parks and Recreation officials thought it would take at least a week to clean it up, but they tweeted out comparison pictures on Thursday, stating the cleanup was “thanks to the hard work of [their] dedicated team.”

Northwest Aquatic Center was one of many facilities closed this week due to damage from last weekend’s storm. Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated team, Northwest will reopen its doors on Friday at 1 p.m. See you there tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/3ipFpyorJz — Des Moines Parks/Rec (@DesMoinesParks) July 5, 2018

The aquatic center opened at 1 p.m. on Friday.