Number of Texting While Driving Citations Drastically Increases After New Law, Iowa State Patrol Says

IOWA -- The Iowa State Patrol released the number of citations it has issued for texting while driving since it became illegal--and numbers are starting out pretty high.

The ISP says it issued six times more citations over the past year than in previous years. From July 1st, 2016 to June 30th, 2017--before texting while driving was against the law--only 182 citations were issued. During the same time period this past year, the ISP issued 1,131 citations.

Experts say it takes two seconds to impair a driver's safety and five seconds to read or send a text. The Center for Disease Control says an average of nine people are killed and 1,000 injured every day because of a distracted driver.