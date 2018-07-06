Okapi, Addax, Skink Among New Animals at Blank Park Zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo is welcoming a group of new animals … many of which you’ve probably never heard of.

The biggest new addition is an okapi named Kidomo. The 656 lb. relative of the giraffe will be on exhibit next to the rhinos. The okapi is an endangered species. Much of its habitat in Africa has been destroyed due to mining for a rare metal used in cell phones.

Joining Kidomo at the zoo are Harry and Mose, a pair of male addaxes. The addax is an African antelope. The two calves will eventually grow long, elegant horns.

The zoo is also welcoming its first skink. “Glen” was born on April 18th. He is now on display in the Discovery Center. The zoo says you’ll need to look hard to find him, he likes to hide.

Finally the zoo also has a pair of recently hatched penguins. They are still too little to go on public display. They don’t have names yet. The names will be picked during a fundraiser.