DES MOINES - For the first time in 21 years the Iowa Barnstormers will play for an indoor football title.

Back in 1997 it wads called the Arena Bowl, now its the United Bowl of the IFL.

The Barnstormers will face off against perennial power Sioux Falls, Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Storm are playing in their 9th straight title game. Iowa has never won an indoor football title.

Kickoff is set for 7pm.

Friday was media day inside the arena.