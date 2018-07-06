Volunteers Still Needed to Help Flood Victims With Recovery Efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- United Way of Central Iowa is still looking for volunteers to help with flood cleanup.

Volunteers are needed this weekend to help with some light debris removal from yards and homes. However, the biggest volunteer need currently doesn't require any lifting and instead means a little walking.

"We're really needing to blanket these neighborhoods with those fliers once again, ensuring that people who need that help know where and how to get help that is needed," said Shirley Burgess with United Way.

To sign up to volunteer, visit unitedwaydm.org.