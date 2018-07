Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The great season for the Iowa Barnstormers ends with a United Bowl Championship. Iowa beat Sioux Falls Saturday night 42-38 to win its first indoor football title in franchise history.

WR Ryan Balentine was named game MVP after scoring 3 TD's.

Sioux Falls took the lead 38-35 with 2 minutes left, but Iowa marched down the field and Jamal Tyler scored the game winning TD with just 15 seconds left.

Before Saturday night's win, Iowa was 0-2 in indoor championship games.