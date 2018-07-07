× Beaverdale Neighborhood Hosts Fundraiser for Flood Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents in Beaverdale have spent the last week cleaning up after the floods, and now they are getting a much-needed break.

Homeowners and businesses in Beaverdale hosted a BBQ fundraiser for flood victims. Guests could grab a bite to each, clothes, and cleaning supplies. The fundraiser runs until 7 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of 3615 1/2 Beaver Avenue.

Beaverdale resident and t-shirt and screen printing business owner Charlie Edringston is putting his skills to work to help raise money for the victims by selling “Beaverdale flood, strength in neighbor” shirts. Edringston says his business received some water damage, but not much compared to others.

“It’s devastating. You drive home every day, and every time you go home there is another house, person, pile of stuff.”

The t-shirts cost $25 and can be picked up at Chuckle’s Custom Prints store. Money raised will go towards purchasing donation supplies and recovery efforts to El Aguila Real, a Beaverdale restaurant destroyed in the flood.