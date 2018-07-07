× Des Moines Corporate Games Strengthens Employees Relationships

ANKENY, Iowa — Spending time with co-workers outside of work may sound unappealing to some, but that’s not the case for a couple hundred corporate employees in the metro.

The Des Moines Corporate Games is hosting health and wellness activities all month long. Its purpose is to bring employees together outside of work and build camaraderie. The year, 61 companies and their employees participated in the games. Organizers say not only are the games growing in popularity, but they are also making a difference in the workplace.

“It’s just getting to know people on a personal level and it really helps with team work in the office,” says Matt Beatty, director of the games. “A lot of time you don’t have that face-to-face interaction, so it’s nice to know who you are communicating with.”

One company will be crowned the winner at the Iowa State Fair next month.