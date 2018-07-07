× Kansas, Nevada Residents Involved in Fatal Carroll County Crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in Carroll County claimed the life of one person and injured another on Friday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says just before 3 p.m., 86-year-old Donald Tallman of Reno, Nevada, was traveling westbound on Highway 141. Rebecca Hewitt, a 58-year-old Kansas resident, was coming to a stop behind a Ford truck driven by 29-year-old Mitchell Hewitt, also of Kansas. Mitchell was stopped facing westbound, waiting to turn left at the intersection of Highway 141 and US 71. The crash report says Tallman rear-ended Rebecca Hewitt’s vehicle, causing her car to then rear-end Mitchell Hewitt’s truck.

Tallman’s car came to a rest along Highway 71, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two vehicles stopped on Highway 141; Rebecca was injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital.