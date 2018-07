Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa -- Several people arrested in an immigration raid in Iowa earlier this year have already been deported.

ICE raided the Midwest Precast concrete plant in Mount Pleasant in May. During that time, agents made 32 arrests. The advocacy group Iowa Wins says of those arrested, four have been deported. Four others remain in custody facing criminal charges.

The remaining 24 have been released on bond pending future court hearings.