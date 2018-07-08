× Accidental Firearm Discharge Reported at ARL

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental firearm discharging at the Animal Rescue League.

Officials say at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, deputies received a call about an accidental shooting at ARL Main. When they arrived, officers learned a 27-year-old male customer was pulling something out of his pocket in the lobby when a handgun in his pocket discharged. A single round hit the floor and fragmented into several pieces. A 62-year-old female and 9-year-old female were both hit in the leg by fragments and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The male remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have yet been filed.