City Leaders Consider Solutions to Four Mile Creek Flooding, Buyouts an Option

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines city leaders say they hope to soon have a solution on what to do about homeowners living along a stretch of Four Mile Creek.

Residents are calling on the city to buy out their homes, and one city council member say that is an option.

"We are a week into this. We have been working on recovery at this point that we have to come up with longterm solutions that will help people in this area," Linda Westergaard says.

Westergaard met with homeowners long East 35th Street on Sunday, who say they are hesitant to begin repairs on their homes if the city plans to buy out portions of the neighborhood. The councilwoman says the mayor and city manager are working to find a solution, but offered no timeline for a decision.

"The city, county, and state are working as quickly and as diligently as possible because we realize that people are in limbo and we don't know what's going to happen, so we hope to have solutions soon," she says.

Those who live along the street say they've exhausted their resources from the disaster recovery center and their financial assistance is limiting. Many in the neighborhood make too much money to apply for the grants the county is offering to flood victims.