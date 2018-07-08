The Insiders: July 8th Edition, Des Moines’ Biggest Summer Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Summer is vacation time for many people, but which events in the Des Moines metro bring in the most guests?

Channel 13 looked at numbers from over the past year and found that no single event brings in as many visitors as the Iowa State Fair. Last year set another attendance record, with more than 1.1 million people visiting the fairgrounds.

Number two on the list is the Des Moines Arts Festival that takes place in downtown Des Moines and routinely brings in over 200,000 people each year.

The IGPA's Solheim Cup is ranked the third biggest event, even though it only happens every two years. Last August, nearly 125,000 people visited to watch some of the world's best professional golfers.