Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Mayors don't usually get televised debates, big-time rallies, or big paychecks, but they can have a significant impact our your roads, schools, trash service, property taxes, and more.

The job is rarely glamorous, and is often challenging. Ames Mayor John Haila and Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer joined Political Director Dave Price in the studio to talk about topics impacting their cities, such as parking, veterans, and housing expenses.