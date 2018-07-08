× Upper Iowa University Football Player Facing Charges After Allegedly Assaulting Officer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City police say an Upper Iowa University football player originally from Urbandale assaulted a police officer using a “football move.”

KWWL reports police police were responding to another incident in the area at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when they found 19-year-old Turner Ellis standing over an unconscious man. He took off and led police on a chase.

Ellis allegedly pushed an officer attempting to arrest him into the ground, causing a knee injury. The report calls it a “football move.” Ellis now faces charges of assault on a police officer, public intoxication, and interference with official acts. He was released on his own recognizance on Sunday morning.