DES MOINES, Iowa -- Work will begin on Monday on the new EMC overlook in MacRae Park.

As part of this project, the upper portion of MacRae Park Road will be closed and reconstructed. The road will be closed at the north intersection by the pond and the south intersection by the newly-renovated Walker Shelter. However, the intersections will remain open.

The upper section of the road will be closed until spring of 2019.