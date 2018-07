Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa -- An 18-year-old died after a fireworks accident in Bremer County.

The accident happened on Saturday night at a rural Waverly home. Sheriff Dan Picket says 18-year-old Coltin Carolus was with friends shooting off fireworks when he was injured. Officials say he was taken off life support on Sunday evening.

Investigators have not yet said how the accident happened.